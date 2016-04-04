BRIEF-Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises says to expand industrial segment
* Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc - effective July 1, 2017, its industrial steam generation group will transition from power segment to industrial segment
April 4 Delta Air Lines Inc
* Expects march quarter operating margin of 18% -19%, an approximate 10 point improvement over march 2015 quarter
* Consolidated passenger unit revenue (prasm) for month of march declined 5.0% year over year
* Results for month include a 1.5 point headwind from foreign exchange and a $5 million impact from recent events in brussels
* For march quarter, unit revenues declined approximately 4.5%, including 2 points of pressure from foreign exchange
* Non-Fuel unit costs including profit sharing for quarter are expected to increase 4.5-5.0% versus prior year
* Sees march quarter 2016 average fuel price per gallon $1.33 - $1.37
* Sees march quarter 2016 system capacity up about 2.7%
* Sees march quarter operating margin 18% - 19%
* Sees passenger unit revenue for march quarter 2016 down about 4.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc - effective July 1, 2017, its industrial steam generation group will transition from power segment to industrial segment
* Moleculin Biotech issues shareholder update on FDA designation of orphan drug and IND status for annamycin