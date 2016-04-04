April 4 Delta Air Lines Inc

* Expects march quarter operating margin of 18% -19%, an approximate 10 point improvement over march 2015 quarter

* Consolidated passenger unit revenue (prasm) for month of march declined 5.0% year over year

* Results for month include a 1.5 point headwind from foreign exchange and a $5 million impact from recent events in brussels

* For march quarter, unit revenues declined approximately 4.5%, including 2 points of pressure from foreign exchange

* Non-Fuel unit costs including profit sharing for quarter are expected to increase 4.5-5.0% versus prior year

* Sees march quarter 2016 average fuel price per gallon $1.33 - $1.37

* Sees march quarter 2016 system capacity up about 2.7%

* Sees march quarter operating margin 18% - 19%

* Sees passenger unit revenue for march quarter 2016 down about 4.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)