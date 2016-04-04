BRIEF-Videocon Industries says classification of co's loan as NPA by Dena Bank hurt co's stock price
* Videocon industries clarifies on news item, "Videocon hits 20 pct lower circuit for the second session on loan repayment worries"
April 4 Mic AG :
* Announces details of major contract for Smarteag AG (unit Pimon GmbH): technology rollout for the state-supported Beltron Telecommunications Ltd. in India
* Pimon GmbH sets partnership with RBSYNERGY Pvt. Ltd to further develop an OFC based anti-intrusion technology for use in pipelines and border security
* Cash inflow with an earn-out component for Pimon GmbH within the next months
* Further cooperation with government units in India in the planning Source text - bit.ly/1TvXMW2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
