BRIEF-Aurvista Gold appoints Matthew Hornor as CEO
* Aurvista Gold appoints Matthew Hornor as the corporation's new president and CEO
April 4 Hasbro Inc :
* CEO Brian Goldner 2015 total compensation of $10.3 million versus $14.6 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source text (1.usa.gov/1UDCBCB) Further company coverage:
* Aurvista Gold appoints Matthew Hornor as the corporation's new president and CEO
May 23 U.S. stock index futures were modestly higher on Tuesday, shrugging off a deadly bomb blast in Britain and ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's first full budget plan that is aimed at slashing government spending.