BRIEF-India's Radico Khaitan March-qtr profit from cont ops up 19 pct
* March quarter net profit from continuing operations 166.3 million rupees
April 4 Schaeffler AG
* Schaeffler share sale price guidance of eur 13.10-13.50- bookrunner
* Bank of America Merrill Lynch is acting as a bookrunner on the share sale
* Uni-Select Inc announces the appointment of Brent Windom to the position of president and chief operating officer for its Canadian Automotive Group as well as the retirement of Gary O'connor