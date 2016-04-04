BRIEF-Crown Capital Partners amends $15.0 million term loan agreement with Petrowest Corporation
* Crown Capital Partners announces amended debt agreement and new bridge loan financing with Petrowest Corporation
April 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV:
* Statement regarding FCF's appeal against European Commission's decision on FCF's tax treatment in Luxembourg
* "FCA reiterates that it did not receive any state aid"
* Fiat chrysler finance Europe and Grand Duchy of Luxembourg each appealed commission's decision
* Amount in dispute has been placed in escrow pending a decision on appeals by European Union courts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM, May 23 Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Brack Capital Properties (BCP), a property owner and developer in Germany, for about 1 billion shekels ($279 million), the company said on Tuesday.