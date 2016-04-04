BRIEF-Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises says to expand industrial segment
* Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc - effective July 1, 2017, its industrial steam generation group will transition from power segment to industrial segment
April 4 3d Systems Corp
* Printing innovator and leader, Vyomesh Joshi takes helm as 3D systems' chief executive officer
* Joshi succeeds interim-president and ceo Andy Johnson, who will continue in his role as 3D systems' executive vice president and chief legal officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc - effective July 1, 2017, its industrial steam generation group will transition from power segment to industrial segment
* Moleculin Biotech issues shareholder update on FDA designation of orphan drug and IND status for annamycin