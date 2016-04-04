April 4 Xerox Corp :
* CEO Ursula Burns' FY 2015 total compensation $10.6 million
versus $22.2 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing
* CFO Kathryn Mikells' FY 2015 total compensation was $4.2
million
* Says CEO Ursula Burns' 2015 compensation of $10.6 million
includes $8 million of stock awards
* CEO's 2014 compensation of $22.2 million included $15.5
million stock awards; the $15.5 million stock awards included
$7.75 million for 2013, granted in Jan 2014
