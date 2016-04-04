April 4 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group increases investment in Bodyarmor

* Additional $6 million stake builds on initial $20 million investment announced in August 2015 and raises DPS' ownership position from 11.7 percent to 15.5 percent

* With its increased stake in Bodyarmor business, Dr Pepper Snapple is second-largest equity holder in brand

* Agreement was finalized in March and will not have a material impact on DPS' financial statements