BRIEF-Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises says to expand industrial segment
* Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc - effective July 1, 2017, its industrial steam generation group will transition from power segment to industrial segment
April 4 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc
* Dr Pepper Snapple Group increases investment in Bodyarmor
* Additional $6 million stake builds on initial $20 million investment announced in August 2015 and raises DPS' ownership position from 11.7 percent to 15.5 percent
* With its increased stake in Bodyarmor business, Dr Pepper Snapple is second-largest equity holder in brand
* Reement was finalized in March and will not have a material impact on DPS' financial statements
* Moleculin Biotech issues shareholder update on FDA designation of orphan drug and IND status for annamycin