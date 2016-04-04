BRIEF-Videocon Industries says classification of co's loan as NPA by Dena Bank hurt co's stock price
* Videocon industries clarifies on news item, "Videocon hits 20 pct lower circuit for the second session on loan repayment worries"
April 4 Beskidzkie Biuro Consultingowe SA (Beskidzkie BC) :
* ABS Investment SA raises its stake in company to 49.9 percent from 46.24 percent after transactions completed on March 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, May 23 Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble expressed some confidence on Tuesday that Greece's international creditors would overcome their differences and agree in three weeks on a deal that would release more loans to Athens.