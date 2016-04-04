April 4 Insplanet Publ AB :

* To invest in Swedish Motor Advisors AB

* Investment totals 2.2 million Swedish crowns ($270,796) with 1.4 million crowns against shares in company mainly via directed share issue

* To own total of 52 pct of outstanding shares

* To finance acquisition by own means Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1242 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)