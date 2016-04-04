BRIEF-Videocon Industries says classification of co's loan as NPA by Dena Bank hurt co's stock price
* Videocon industries clarifies on news item, "Videocon hits 20 pct lower circuit for the second session on loan repayment worries"
April 4 Insplanet Publ AB :
* To invest in Swedish Motor Advisors AB
* Investment totals 2.2 million Swedish crowns ($270,796) with 1.4 million crowns against shares in company mainly via directed share issue
* To own total of 52 pct of outstanding shares
* Investment totals 2.2 million Swedish crowns ($270,796) with 1.4 million crowns against shares in company mainly via directed share issue
BRUSSELS, May 23 Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble expressed some confidence on Tuesday that Greece's international creditors would overcome their differences and agree in three weeks on a deal that would release more loans to Athens.