* Aurvista Gold appoints Matthew Hornor as the corporation's new president and CEO
April 4 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc :
* Says CEO W. Edward Walter's 2015 total compensation was $8 million versus $7.6 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1qpVtbN Further company coverage:
May 23 U.S. stock index futures were modestly higher on Tuesday, shrugging off a deadly bomb blast in Britain and ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's first full budget plan that is aimed at slashing government spending.