* Aurvista Gold appoints Matthew Hornor as the corporation's new president and CEO
April 4 Copart Inc
* Copart Inc says to address projected demand, Copart intends to pursue approximately $100 million of related capital expenditures in 2016 - SEC filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1ov5tyT Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
May 23 U.S. stock index futures were modestly higher on Tuesday, shrugging off a deadly bomb blast in Britain and ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's first full budget plan that is aimed at slashing government spending.