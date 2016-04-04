BRIEF-Aurvista Gold appoints Matthew Hornor as CEO
* Aurvista Gold appoints Matthew Hornor as the corporation's new president and CEO
April 4 Whiting Petroleum Corp
* Says CEO James J. Volker FY 2015 total compensation $9 million versus $12.7 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing
* Says CFO Michael J. Stevens FY 2015 total compensation $3.4 million versus $5.5 million in FY 2014 Source - 1.usa.gov/1Ybaj0g Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Aurvista Gold appoints Matthew Hornor as the corporation's new president and CEO
May 23 U.S. stock index futures were modestly higher on Tuesday, shrugging off a deadly bomb blast in Britain and ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's first full budget plan that is aimed at slashing government spending.