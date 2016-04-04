April 4 Carnival Corp :

* Carnival Corp finalizes contracts with Fincantieri to build five new cruise ships

* Finalized contracts with Fincantieri S.P.A. to build five new cruise ships as part of a memorandum of agreement announced in 2015

* 5 new ships include 2 for Costa Asia, 2 ships for Princess Cruises and 1 for P&O Cruises Australia; deliveries expected in 2019 and 2020