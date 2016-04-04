BRIEF-Aurvista Gold appoints Matthew Hornor as CEO
* Aurvista Gold appoints Matthew Hornor as the corporation's new president and CEO
April 4 Morphosys AG
* Says it filed a lawsuit in United States (U.S.) District Court of Delaware against Janssen Biotech, and Genmab, A/S for patent infringement
* Says seeks redress for infringing manufacture, use and sale of Janssen's and Genmab's daratumumab, an antibody targeting cd38
* Janssen and Genmab recently obtained FDA approval on daratumumab and are marketing product as darzalex in U.S.
* Says it continues to develop MOR202, its own investigational human antibody to CD38, for treatment of cancer, including multiple myeloma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 U.S. stock index futures were modestly higher on Tuesday, shrugging off a deadly bomb blast in Britain and ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's first full budget plan that is aimed at slashing government spending.