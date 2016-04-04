BRIEF-Enteromedics announces the acquisition of the Gastric Vest System
April 4 Medigene AG :
* Sells partial stake in Immunocore
* Sold 50 pct of its' stake in private biotech company Immunocore Ltd., UK, for approximately 4.9 million pounds ($6.99 million) (about 6.1 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7007 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FDA grants priority review to Merck’S supplemental biologics license application (sbla) for Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) for treatment of recurrent or advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma