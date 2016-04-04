UPDATE 1-CEO says changing VW culture proving tougher than expected
* CEO says unclear when culture change will be achieved (Adds more CEO comments, detail and background)
April 4 Cast SA :
* Fy operating income 0.8 million euros ($910,720) versus 2.0 million euros year ago
* Fy net income 0.0 million euros versus 1.7 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1qkiJIw Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8784 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CEO says unclear when culture change will be achieved (Adds more CEO comments, detail and background)
* Say it scraps share private placement, to acquire assets via cash instead