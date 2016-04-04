BRIEF-India's Radico Khaitan March-qtr profit from cont ops up 19 pct
* March quarter net profit from continuing operations 166.3 million rupees
April 4 Schaeffler Holding:
* Says Selling 94.4 Mln Preferred Shares in Shaeffler AG
* Schaeffler holding says placement of shares starts immediately and is expected to conclude on April 5
* Schaeffler holding says offering the shares to international investors as part of an accelerated placement
* Uni-Select Inc announces the appointment of Brent Windom to the position of president and chief operating officer for its Canadian Automotive Group as well as the retirement of Gary O'connor