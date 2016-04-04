April 4 Moody's:
* Moody's downgrades Atlantic City, NJ's go to Caa3 from
Caa1; outlook negative
* Downgrade to Caa3 reflects the greater likelihood of
default within the next year
* Downgrade also incorporates renewed signals from state
that bondholders will face losses as part of a possible debt
restructuring
* Downgrade reflects higher probability of significant
bondholder impairment given an ongoing political stalemate over
atlantic city fiscal rescue package
* Negative outlook reflects ongoing risks from the absence
of a plan to restore the city's financial health
