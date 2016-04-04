April 4 Tesla Motors Inc
* Delivers 14,820 vehicles in Q1 2016 on track for full-year
delivery guidance
* Says Q1 deliveries consisted of 12,420 model S vehicles
and 2,400 model X vehicles
* Q1 deliveries were almost 50 percent more than Q1 last
year and tesla remains on track to deliver 80,000 to 90,000 new
vehicles in 2016
* Q1 delivery count impacted by severe model X supplier
parts shortages in jan and feb that lasted much longer than
expected
* Says by last week of March, build rate rose to 750 model X
vehicles per week
* Says many model X vehicles were built too late to be
delivered to their owners before end of Q1
* Says a root cause of parts shortages was Tesla's "hubris"
in adding "far too much" new technology to the model x in
version 1
* Says a root cause of parts shortages was tesla not having
broad enough internal capability to manufacture the parts
in-house
* Says is addressing all root causes of parts shortages to
ensure that mistakes are not repeated with the model 3 launch
* Says "production is now on plan and Q1 orders exceeded Q1
deliveries by a wide margin"
* Also cites "insufficient supplier capability validation"
as cause for parts shortages
* Says parts shortages included only about half a dozen
parts out of more than 8,000 unique parts
Further company coverage:
