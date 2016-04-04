April 4 Armstrong World Industries Inc

* On april 1, 2016, co entered into amended credit agreement by co, guarantors named therein, bank of america,other lenders

* Amended, restated credit agreement provides co with $200 million revolving credit facility - sec filing

* Amendment provides a $600 million term loan a and a $250 million term loan b

* Revolving credit facility and term loan a scheduled to mature on april 1, 2021; term loan b to mature on april 1, 2023