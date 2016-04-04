April 4 Usa Technologies Inc

* Entered into loan and security agreement with heritage bank providing for secured asset-based revolving line of credit of up to $12 million

* Utilized about $7.0 million under line of credit to satisfy existing line of credit and related term loan from avidbank corporate finance

* Amount of advances remaining available to company under line of credit as of march 29, 2016 was approximately $4.8 million