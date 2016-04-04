UPDATE 1-CEO says changing VW culture proving tougher than expected
* CEO says unclear when culture change will be achieved (Adds more CEO comments, detail and background)
April 4 (Reuters) -
* S&P Dow Jones indices says Restoration Hardware Holdings set to join the S&P Midcap 400
* S&P Dow Jones indices says Restoration Hardware Holdings inc will replace Atmel Corp in the S&P Midcap 400 Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* CEO says unclear when culture change will be achieved (Adds more CEO comments, detail and background)
* Jetblue Airways Corp - 2q 2017 RASM now expected between 4-6%