UPDATE 1-CEO says changing VW culture proving tougher than expected
* CEO says unclear when culture change will be achieved (Adds more CEO comments, detail and background)
April 4 Snyder's-Lance Inc
* Snyder's-Lance announces timeline to source 100 percent cage-free eggs
* Will consistently increase its percentage of cage-free eggs each year and reach 100 percent by end of 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* CEO says unclear when culture change will be achieved (Adds more CEO comments, detail and background)
* Jetblue Airways Corp - 2q 2017 RASM now expected between 4-6%