BRIEF-Crown Capital Partners amends $15.0 million term loan agreement with Petrowest Corporation
* Crown Capital Partners announces amended debt agreement and new bridge loan financing with Petrowest Corporation
April 4 Essex Property Trust Inc
* Priced $450 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes at an interest rate per annum of 3.375% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Crown Capital Partners announces amended debt agreement and new bridge loan financing with Petrowest Corporation
JERUSALEM, May 23 Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Brack Capital Properties (BCP), a property owner and developer in Germany, for about 1 billion shekels ($279 million), the company said on Tuesday.