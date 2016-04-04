April 4 Resmed Inc
* On closing date, in connection with merger, resmed entered
into a first amendment to credit agreement dated closing date
* First amendment increases size of resmed's senior
unsecured revolving credit facility from $700 million to $1
billion
* First amendment includes uncommitted option to increase
revolving credit facility by an additional $300 million
* Also on closing date, in connection with merger, resmed
entered into a credit agreement dated closing date
* Term loan credit agreement providing a $300 million senior
unsecured one-year term loan credit facility
