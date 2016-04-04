April 4 J M Smucker Co

* Amended a share repurchase plan in connection with 10 million remaining common shares authorized for repurchase by board

* Under repurchase program, co has remaining authorization to repurchase 8.6 million common shares as of march 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)