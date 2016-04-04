April 4 Federal-mogul Holdings Corp

* Entered into an amendment to employment agreement between company and rainer jueckstock

* Mogul -amendment provides for change in jueckstock's title from ceo of co to co-ceo of holdings and ceo of federal-mogul powertrain

* Amendment also extended term of employment agreement with jueckstock through march 31, 2018.