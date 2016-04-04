BRIEF-Crown Capital Partners amends $15.0 million term loan agreement with Petrowest Corporation
* Crown Capital Partners announces amended debt agreement and new bridge loan financing with Petrowest Corporation
April 4 Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd:
* Says Files For U.S. IPO of upto $80 Mln - SEC FILING
* Yintech investment holdings ltd says applied to list co's adss on nasdaq under the symbol "yin"
* Yintech investment holdings ltd says jeffreies is underwriter to u.s. Ipo
* Yintech investment holdings ltd says ipo price estimated solely for purpose of computing sec registration fee Source text (1.usa.gov/1Txd0do) Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
JERUSALEM, May 23 Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Brack Capital Properties (BCP), a property owner and developer in Germany, for about 1 billion shekels ($279 million), the company said on Tuesday.