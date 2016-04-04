April 4 Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd:

* Says Files For U.S. IPO of upto $80 Mln - SEC FILING

* Yintech investment holdings ltd says applied to list co's adss on nasdaq under the symbol "yin"

* Yintech investment holdings ltd says jeffreies is underwriter to u.s. Ipo

* Yintech investment holdings ltd says ipo price estimated solely for purpose of computing sec registration fee