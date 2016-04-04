April 4 Professional Diversity Network Inc

* On March 29, 2016, company appointed Katherine Butkevich to position of CEO effective march 30, 2016

* James kirsch, company's former chief executive officer, will continue as executive chairman of board of directors

* On March 30, 2016, co, units entered into a master credit facility with White Winston Select Asset Funds, Llc

* Borrowings under credit agreement will bear interest at 8% per annum

* Credit facility matures 24 months from closing

* Credit agreement provides for a revolving credit facility in original principal amount up to $5 million