BRIEF-Kawanishi Holdings to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 40,000 shares of its stock at the price of 1,578 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on May 24
April 5 Dassault Systemes SA :
* Dassault Systèmes and Ipsen SA sign collaborative agreement to develop innovative programs to support Ipsen's drug discovery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* LAUNCHES TEST LIAISON SHBG FOR DIAGNOSIS OF DISORDERS RELATED TO THE ANDROGEN HORMONES