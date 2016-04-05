BRIEF-Kawanishi Holdings to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 40,000 shares of its stock at the price of 1,578 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on May 24
April 5 Pihlajalinna Oyj :
* Elected Leena Niemistö as Chairman
* Leena Niemistö will be Chairman until Mikko Wirén's term begins. Source text for Eikon:
* LAUNCHES TEST LIAISON SHBG FOR DIAGNOSIS OF DISORDERS RELATED TO THE ANDROGEN HORMONES