BRIEF-Nanning Sugar to issue up to 1.0 bln yuan bonds
* Says it plans to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan ($145.14 million) bonds
April 5 Cranswick Plc
* Continued positive trading during final quarter of financial year resulted in total full year sales volumes being 12% higher than previous year.
* Total full year sales volumes 12% higher than previous year.
* Continues to expect to report a trading performance for year ended 31 march 2016 in line with its expectations
* Full year underlying sales volumes increased by 10%, with corresponding revenues ahead by 5%
* Board remains confident in continued long-term success and development of business
* Continues to expect to report a trading performance for year ended 31 March 2016 in line with its expectations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan ($145.14 million) bonds
* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div for A shares on June 1, to pay div for B shares on June 15