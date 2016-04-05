April 5 Camurus AB :

* Braeburn Pharmaceuticals and Camurus announce enrollment goals reached in two pivotal Phase 3 trials of CAM2038 for treatment of opioid dependence

* Trials were designed to establish clinical efficacy and long-term safety of both weekly (q1w) and monthly (q4w) formulations