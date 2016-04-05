BRIEF-DiaSorin launches test Liaison SHBG to diagnose androgen-related disorders
* LAUNCHES TEST LIAISON SHBG FOR DIAGNOSIS OF DISORDERS RELATED TO THE ANDROGEN HORMONES
April 5 Fit Biotech Oy :
* Finnish FIT Biotech and US Ichor to collaborate on new cost effective infectious disease treatment
* FIT Biotech Oy and Ichor Medical Systems have entered into research collaboration agreement
* Purpose of collaboration is to test FIT Biotech's proprietary GTU technology in combination with Ichor's TriGrid electroporation system
