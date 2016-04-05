April 5 Aa Plc

* Aa plc results for the year ended 31 january 2016

* Revenue reduced 0.4% to £963m

* Group trading ebitda reduced 3.3% to £415m

* Profit after tax was £6m (2015: £69m) after a net cost of £85m relating to refinancing

* Board has recommended total dividends in respect of 2016 financial year of 9p per share including interim dividend of 3.5p already paid

