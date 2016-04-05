CORRECTED-BRIEF-Topps Tiles says remain confident in longer term outlook for business
* 26 week group revenue 106.6 million pounds versus 108.0 million pounds
April 5 Wojas SA :
* March 2016 revenue 16.2 million zlotys ($4.4 million), up 6.5 percent year on year
* Prelim Q1 revenue 45.1 million zlotys , up 7.6 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7226 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* 26 week group revenue 106.6 million pounds versus 108.0 million pounds
DUBAI, May 23 Profit-booking swept across the Saudi Arabian bourse in early trade on Tuesday as investors cashed out ahead of Ramadan, while Abu Dhabi and Qatar were buoyed by gains among constituents of the MSCI emerging market index.