BRIEF-DiaSorin launches test Liaison SHBG to diagnose androgen-related disorders
* LAUNCHES TEST LIAISON SHBG FOR DIAGNOSIS OF DISORDERS RELATED TO THE ANDROGEN HORMONES
April 5 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB
* Says reports positive clinical study results for proprietary XR17 nanotechnology
* Says recently completed a single center, randomized, single-blind, placebo-controlled study to assess the pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability of XR17 and XMeNa, one of the components of XR17, after performing single ascending doses in 48 healthy subjects.
* Says XR17 has been used in several previously conducted clinical trials without any adverse events connected to the substance, a result that now has been confirmed and reinforced by this study
* Says the confirmation of XR17 as a drug delivery system creates the potential for licensing and deployment opportunities in additional therapeutics outside of the oncology treatment sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
