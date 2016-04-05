BRIEF-DiaSorin launches test Liaison SHBG to diagnose androgen-related disorders
* LAUNCHES TEST LIAISON SHBG FOR DIAGNOSIS OF DISORDERS RELATED TO THE ANDROGEN HORMONES
April 5 Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA :
* FDA gives encouraging feedback regarding Estelle Phase III pivotal clinical study protocol in the United States
* Says is expected to enroll its first Phase III subjects in H2 2016 Source text: bit.ly/23cFjk7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* LAUNCHES TEST LIAISON SHBG FOR DIAGNOSIS OF DISORDERS RELATED TO THE ANDROGEN HORMONES
May 23Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients Co Ltd :