CORRECTED-BRIEF-Topps Tiles says remain confident in longer term outlook for business
* 26 week group revenue 106.6 million pounds versus 108.0 million pounds
April 5 Grobina AS :
* Since is unable to meet its obligations towards its creditors to submit application to court for legal protection process
* On April 5 on court of Liepaja will be submitted a relevant application
* After court decision to continue production as usual and to develop and agree with its creditors specific legal protection process plan, applying to the Insolvency Law provided legal protection methods Source text for Eikon: [ID: nRSE6g71] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 23 Profit-booking swept across the Saudi Arabian bourse in early trade on Tuesday as investors cashed out ahead of Ramadan, while Abu Dhabi and Qatar were buoyed by gains among constituents of the MSCI emerging market index.