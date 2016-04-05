April 5 Grobina AS :

* Since is unable to meet its obligations towards its creditors to submit application to court for legal protection process

* On April 5 on court of Liepaja will be submitted a relevant application

* After court decision to continue production as usual and to develop and agree with its creditors specific legal protection process plan, applying to the Insolvency Law provided legal protection methods Source text for Eikon: [ID: nRSE6g71] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)