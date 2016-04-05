Israeli real estate developer Gazit-Globe posts unchanged Q1 loss
* Gazit-Globe, Israel's largest real estate development firm, posted on Tuesday an unchanged loss in the first quarter and a jump in funds from operations.
April 5 Industrivarden AB
* Says net asset value on march 31, 2016, was SEK 71.8 billion, or SEK 166/share
* Q1 earnings/share SEK 7.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Gazit-Globe, Israel's largest real estate development firm, posted on Tuesday an unchanged loss in the first quarter and a jump in funds from operations.
May 23 Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investments: