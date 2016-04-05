April 5 Pegroco Invest AB :

* Divests holding in Priority Aero Maintenance to create independent Nordic flight maintenance provider

* Will through transaction become owner with 25 pct stake in new group

* Receives proceeds of 2 million Swedish crowns ($245,239.29) in cash through subscription in convertible bond issue Source text: bit.ly/1RL4vHb

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1553 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)