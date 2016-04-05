April 5 Imax Corp

* Imax signs largest deal in India; five-theatre agreement with Inox Leisure Ltd.

* Deal brings total number of Imax theatres in India to 20

* Theatres will be added to existing Inox multiplexes in cities of Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi and Kolkata

