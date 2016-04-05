BRIEF-Super Sales India March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 22.1 million rupees versus 35.7 million rupees year ago
April 5 Imax Corp
* Imax signs largest deal in India; five-theatre agreement with Inox Leisure Ltd.
* Deal brings total number of Imax theatres in India to 20
* Theatres will be added to existing Inox multiplexes in cities of Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi and Kolkata
* Says Imax signs largest deal in India; five-theatre agreement with Inox Leisure Ltd.
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% (May 22) 1000 01.50/02.00 00.75/01.00 00.75/01.00 04.25% 04.25% 04.25% ---------------------------------