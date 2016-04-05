April 5 Gas Natural Inc

* Aligns dividend with growth plans

* Board of directors declared first dividend of 2016 to be $0.075 per share

* Expects to be at a payout ratio of approximately 75 pct by end of 2017

* Over next several years, co plans to drive its return on equity to high single digits from its trailing five-year average of about 5 pct

* Annual dividend now at rate of $0.30 per share from previous annual rate of $0.54 per share

* Gas Natural impact of warmer than normal winter weather, ongoing cash requirements to address legacy regulatory, legal matters prompted decision to revise dividend policy