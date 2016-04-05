UPDATE 1-Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of a clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
April 5 Gas Natural Inc
* Aligns dividend with growth plans
* Board of directors declared first dividend of 2016 to be $0.075 per share
* Expects to be at a payout ratio of approximately 75 pct by end of 2017
* Company expects to be at a payout ratio of approximately 75 pct by end of 2017
* Over next several years, co plans to drive its return on equity to high single digits from its trailing five-year average of about 5 pct
* Annual dividend now at rate of $0.30 per share from previous annual rate of $0.54 per share
* Gas Natural impact of warmer than normal winter weather, ongoing cash requirements to address legacy regulatory, legal matters prompted decision to revise dividend policy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, May 23 A trial in which Royal Bank of Scotland is accused by investors of misleading them over its 2008 fundraising is set to be delayed for a second day, as frantic settlement talks between the claimants and the bank continued in London on Tuesday.