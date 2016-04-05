UPDATE 1-Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of a clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
April 5 Darden Restaurants Inc
* Board approved new compensation arrangements for Ricardo Cardenas, senior vice president and chief financial officer
* Cardenas' base salary will be $560,000
* Cardenas' target annual bonus will be 80 percent of his annual base salary, prorated for 2016
* Cardenas' new target annual equity grant will have an aggregate value of $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, May 23 A trial in which Royal Bank of Scotland is accused by investors of misleading them over its 2008 fundraising is set to be delayed for a second day, as frantic settlement talks between the claimants and the bank continued in London on Tuesday.