UPDATE 1-Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of a clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
April 5 Scmp Group Ltd
* South China Morning Post announces removal of scmp.com paywall
* Online and mobile editions of south china morning post will be free to access with effect from 6pm 5th april, 2016
* Concurrent to paywall removal, a new SCMP mobile app has been launched
* Scmp newspaper as well as epaper version will continue to be subscription-based
* Content on SCMP's digital platforms is free to read
LONDON, May 23 A trial in which Royal Bank of Scotland is accused by investors of misleading them over its 2008 fundraising is set to be delayed for a second day, as frantic settlement talks between the claimants and the bank continued in London on Tuesday.