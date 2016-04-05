UPDATE 1-Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of a clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
April 5 Guyana Goldfields Inc
* Mining operations for q1 2016 gold production totaled 41,281 ounces at aurora gold mine in guyana
* Total overall gold production since September 2015 is 77,182 ounces
* Company is well on its way to achieving its production guidance for 2016 of 130,000 to 150,000 ounces of gold
* At March 31 , company made its second principal debt repayment of $6.8 M towards project loan facility of $160 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 23 A trial in which Royal Bank of Scotland is accused by investors of misleading them over its 2008 fundraising is set to be delayed for a second day, as frantic settlement talks between the claimants and the bank continued in London on Tuesday.