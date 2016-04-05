BRIEF-Super Sales India March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 22.1 million rupees versus 35.7 million rupees year ago
April 5 U.S. FDA:
* Finalized a new food safety rule to prevent food contamination during transportation
* Rule applies to food transported within U.S. by motor or rail vehicle, shippers, loaders, carriers transporting food imported by motor or rail vehicles
* March quarter net profit 22.1 million rupees versus 35.7 million rupees year ago
* CEO Dominique Marcel tells reporters at news conference that Compagnie des Alpes hopes to reach a deal this year regarding selling a stake to potential partners