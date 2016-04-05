April 5 Barclays Plc :

* On 1 March 2016, as part of a set of strategic initiatives, Barclays Plc announced its intention to sell down its sixty two per cent shareholding in BAGL over the next two to three years

* Barclays continues to consider various options, both strategic and capital markets led, to implement proposed sell down of shares in Barclays Africa Group

* As part of this process, prior approval of shareholders is being sought for any such transactions which would result in accounting de-consolidation of BAGL at a general meeting of Barclays to be held on 28 April 2016

* In light of current market conditions for investment banking and on back of a particularly strong March in 2015, board of Barclays does not expect as strong a performance from its investment banking operations for whole of Q1 this year

* Barclays Investment Bank, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan Cazenove are assisting Barclays with respect to its announced intention to reduce its shareholding in BAGL