UPDATE 1-Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of a clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
April 5 Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd
* Announces extension of forbearance agreements with lenders
* Reached agreement with its secured lenders to extend its existing forbearance agreements through April 30, 2016
* Secured lenders party agreed, for duration of forbearance agreements, not to accelerate loans, take any enforcement actions
* Secured lenders party also agreed not to exercise remedies due to defaults from non-payment by company of its interest payment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, May 23 A trial in which Royal Bank of Scotland is accused by investors of misleading them over its 2008 fundraising is set to be delayed for a second day, as frantic settlement talks between the claimants and the bank continued in London on Tuesday.